Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A special Crosstown Rivalry game against Siena, featuring seven Great Dane alumni among the two coaching staffs, ends in the first victory of the season for UAlbany, 11-7, behind five points from freshman Amos Whitcomb .



Key Stats

Amos Whitcomb scored two goals and recorded three assists

scored two goals and recorded three assists Keelan Seneca scored once with three assists

scored once with three assists Tommy Heller recorded his first career victory in goal

recorded his first career victory in goal Siena narrowly outshot UAlbany 37-36, including 13-8 in the fourth quarter

Siena went 4-4 on faceoffs in the fourth quarter

UAlbany won 36 ground balls to Siena’s 29

Head Coach Scott Marr : “I thought it was a good game. I thought both teams were a little sloppy at times, but it was really neat to have those guys here. It was a proud moment, I thought, for our university to have so many former players coaching and being involved in the sport. It was a good win for us. I thought we played really well at times. I thought defensively we did a really nice job and Tommy did a good job in the goal, especially in the first quarter. We were able to get a 3-0 lead and that catapulted us the rest of the way.”



How it Happened

Of the eight coaches on the sidelines in Tuesday’s game against Siena, seven, the three UAlbany assistants and the full staff of four for Siena, all graduated from UAlbany and played for UAlbany head coach Scott Marr .

. Tuesday was the first time since the 2016 season that UAlbany and Siena played against each other outside of offseason scrimmages. UAlbany got on the board quickly when Graydon Hogg scored back-to-back goals with 13:30 and 11:57 remaining in the first quarter. Jack Pucci found the back of the net next, three-and-a-half minutes later, to put UAlbany up 3-0.

scored back-to-back goals with 13:30 and 11:57 remaining in the first quarter. found the back of the net next, three-and-a-half minutes later, to put UAlbany up 3-0. Neither team scored for the remainder of the first quarter. The two goalkeepers, Tommy Heller for UAlbany and Chris Yanchoris for Siena, combined for six saves over the first 15 minutes.

for UAlbany and Chris Yanchoris for Siena, combined for six saves over the first 15 minutes. Siena ended UAlbany’s scoring run early in the second quarter to cut the lead to 3-1, before Jacob Moran , fresh off his four-goal game at Drexel, put UAlbany back up three with 8:15 to go before the break. Siena scored the next two to close withing 4-3, before UAlbany scored the final two of the second quarter to take a 6-3 lead into halftime.

, fresh off his four-goal game at Drexel, put UAlbany back up three with 8:15 to go before the break. Siena scored the next two to close withing 4-3, before UAlbany scored the final two of the second quarter to take a 6-3 lead into halftime. UAlbany extended its lead to 8-3 early in the third quarter when defender Tanner Hay scored within two minutes of the restart followed by Amos Whitcomb just over a minute later. Siena responded within 30 seconds to end the four-goal Great Dane run, kicking off a three-goal run of their own to close within two once more.

scored within two minutes of the restart followed by just over a minute later. Siena responded within 30 seconds to end the four-goal Great Dane run, kicking off a three-goal run of their own to close within two once more. Leading by two entering the fourth, UAlbany outscored Siena 3-1 in the final 15 minutes. Camden Hay scored early in the quarter with Whitcomb adding his second goal of the game at the mid-way point. Hay’s goal with 11:38 remaining came during a three-man-up situation for the Great Danes, leaving the Saints with just three defenders covering the six-player offense for UAlbany. Siena scored one final goal before conceding one more to UAlbany in the final two minutes, and the Great Danes went on to win by a final score of 11-7.

Next: UAlbany plays its next two on the road, starting March 8 at UMass before a showdown at #1 Maryland on March 12.