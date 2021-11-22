Great Danes fight hard against no. 10 Kentucky

Lexington, K.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team put up a hard-fought battle against the tenth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats. The Great Danes trailed by only nine at the half, but lights-out shooting from Kentucky gave the Wildcats the win in Lexington.



Key Stat Lines

De’Vondre Perry led the team in both points (18) and rebounds (5). He added three steals and an assist, shooting 43.8% (7-16) from the field.

finished with seven points, three steals, and three rebounds. He led the Great Danes with eight assists – the most in a single game this season. UAlbany finished shooting 34.3% (24-70) from the field, Kentucky finished shooting 54.2% (32-59). The Great Danes went 7-25 from three with the Wildcats going 5-15.

UAlbany was out-rebounded 24-48

The Great Danes finished with more steals than the Wildcats, nabbing the ball nine times compared to Kentucky’s three.

Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “I’m proud of my guys. I’m proud of our team. I thought we competed our tails off. I thought we really grew from the last game. One of the things we talked about for our program was just being selfless in this game and just consuming themselves with this opportunity to play an unbelievable program. Kentucky has done some amazing things with what Coach Calipari has done with this program, and I thought our kids came in and they took advantage of the opportunity. We had some big moments. De’Vondre [Perry] did some really good things, Trey [Hutcheson] did some really good things, and what I was most proud of is I thought our culture really grew. But Kentucky is a really good basketball team. You turn it over, they make you pay. The runs come at you really, really fast, but I thought it was a great test for our program. I thought we got better in the game and I’m thankful for the opportunity. I think it’s going to pay huge dividends for us as we move forward in our season.”



How it Happened:

De’Vondre Perry knocked down the first three of the night, putting the Great Danes on the board early up 3-2.

UAlbany made the score 14-15 by the 12-minute mark, but Kentucky used a 10-0 run to give themselves another comfortable lead.

The Great Danes responded with a 7-2 run of their own to re-gain some momentum.

Kentucky took a 37-28 lead to the locker room after scoring the final two buckets of the half.

UAlbany shot 35.3% (12-34) from the field in the first half, Kentucky shot 59.3% (16-27). The Great Danes were taking their chances from beyond the arc, going 4-13 to start the game. Four different UA players hit from three to start – Perry, Hutcheson, Horton, and Matt Cerruti .

. After a physical game with EKU the game prior, UAlbany didn’t go to the charity stripe at all in the first half against Kentucky.

Perry and Hutcheson led the Great Danes with seven points each in the first frame. In just four minutes of play, Aaron Reddish led the team with three rebounds.

led the team with three rebounds. UAlbany came out of the locker room ready to play, outscoring Kentucky 7-6 in the first four minutes.

Both teams started the second half going 0-3 from beyond the arc.

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe collected his fourth personal before the 13:00 mark of the second half, forcing the Wildcats to take him out of the game.

By the eight-minute mark, Kentucky extended its lead to the largest of the day – 22 points. The Wildcats used a 9-0 run to put themselves in the position.

Cerruti collected his fifth personal foul with 4:44 left in the game, ending his night.

Next: The Great Danes finish their Kentucky trip on Wednesday afternoon with a mid-day matchup against Eastern Illinois to round out the EKUHoops Invitational. Tipoff is set for 12:00 p.m.