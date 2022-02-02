Great Danes fall to UMBC at home
Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team fought tooth and nail against UMBC at home on Wednesday night, but eventually fell by a score of 58-53. In the game, Philadelphia native Chuck Champion recorded his 1,000th career point.
Key Stat Lines
- UAlbany shot 37.3% (22-59) from the field and 25.0% from three-point range. UMBC shot 41.1% from the field and 25.0% (8-11) from three-point range.
- The Retrievers edged out the Great Danes rebounding 34-33.
- UMBC finished with 11 assists, UAlbany with 10.
- Jarvis Doles and Jamel Horton led the way with 17 points each, followed by Paul Newman (6) and Chuck Champion (4).
- Champion scored his 1000th career point late in the first half on a mid-range jumper.
- On the rebound, Doles, Newman and Hutcheson led the Great Danes with five a piece.
- Matt Cerruti, Horton and Champion led UAlbany in assists, each with three.
- With a pair a piece, Hutcheson, Doles and Newman led the Great Danes in blocks.
Head Coach Dwayne Killings: “Hats off to UMBC, they did a really good job. It was a big game today for both teams for the standings and the season. They executed down the stretch. I thought we came out strong to start the game, and I thought we did some good things in the second half… We have to find a way to dig down a little deeper, be a little bit tougher, and find a way to get some stops.”
How it Happened:
- Jarvis Doles opened the game with a pair of baskets, giving the Great Danes a four-point advantage over UMBC.
- Doles continued to have a hot hand after the first media timeout, scoring from behind the arc and another pull-up jumper, for a running total of nine points.
- After the second timeout, the Great Danes lead the Retrievers, 14-8, with Doles (9) and Jamel Horton (5) holding all of UAlbany’s points.
- Paul Newman had a block and steal, turning over the ball for UAlbany and paving the way for Luke Fizulich to score from downtown, his first basket of the night.
- Late in the first half, with a mid-range jumper, Chuck Champion scores his 1000th career point.
- With five minutes remaining in the half, the Great Danes led UMBC, 24-17.
- At the end of the first half, UAlbany outshot UMBC, 32-26, with six Great Danes on the board – Doles (12), Horton (7), Newman (6), Fizulich (3), Neely (2) and Champion (2).
- The second half for UAlbany began with a basket by Cerruti, which began the back-and-forth battle between teams before the Retrievers went on a 9-0 run to tie the score at 39 with eight minutes left of game-play.
- Jamel Horton broke the Great Danes’ silence with a shot from downtown, earning back the UAlbany lead.
- Both teams traded baskets for the lead, late in the second half.
- Doles and Horton made baskets to bring UAlbany within one with three minutes left in regulation.
- Assisted by Cerruti, Doles scored the Great Danes’ final points of the night.
- In the second half, UAlbany shot 26.7% (8-30) from the field and 11.1% (1-9) from three. UMBC shot 40.0% (12-30) from the field and 30.0% (6-7) from three.
Next: The Great Danes hit the road again this Saturday for their first matchup of the season with Hartford. Tipoff is set for 4:00 p.m.
