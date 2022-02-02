Great Danes fall to UMBC at home

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team fought tooth and nail against UMBC at home on Wednesday night, but eventually fell by a score of 58-53. In the game, Philadelphia native Chuck Champion recorded his 1,000th career point.



Key Stat Lines

UAlbany shot 37.3% (22-59) from the field and 25.0% from three-point range. UMBC shot 41.1% from the field and 25.0% (8-11) from three-point range.

The Retrievers edged out the Great Danes rebounding 34-33.

UMBC finished with 11 assists, UAlbany with 10.

Jarvis Doles and Jamel Horton led the way with 17 points each, followed by Paul Newman (6) and Chuck Champion (4).

On the rebound, Doles, Newman and Hutcheson led the Great Danes with five a piece.

Matt Cerruti , Horton and Champion led UAlbany in assists, each with three.

Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “Hats off to UMBC, they did a really good job. It was a big game today for both teams for the standings and the season. They executed down the stretch. I thought we came out strong to start the game, and I thought we did some good things in the second half… We have to find a way to dig down a little deeper, be a little bit tougher, and find a way to get some stops.”



How it Happened:

Jarvis Doles opened the game with a pair of baskets, giving the Great Danes a four-point advantage over UMBC.

After the second timeout, the Great Danes lead the Retrievers, 14-8, with Doles (9) and Jamel Horton (5) holding all of UAlbany’s points.

had a block and steal, turning over the ball for UAlbany and paving the way for to score from downtown, his first basket of the night. Late in the first half, with a mid-range jumper, Chuck Champion scores his 1000th career point.

At the end of the first half, UAlbany outshot UMBC, 32-26, with six Great Danes on the board – Doles (12), Horton (7), Newman (6), Fizulich (3), Neely (2) and Champion (2).

The second half for UAlbany began with a basket by Cerruti, which began the back-and-forth battle between teams before the Retrievers went on a 9-0 run to tie the score at 39 with eight minutes left of game-play.

Jamel Horton broke the Great Danes’ silence with a shot from downtown, earning back the UAlbany lead.

Doles and Horton made baskets to bring UAlbany within one with three minutes left in regulation.

Assisted by Cerruti, Doles scored the Great Danes’ final points of the night.

In the second half, UAlbany shot 26.7% (8-30) from the field and 11.1% (1-9) from three. UMBC shot 40.0% (12-30) from the field and 30.0% (6-7) from three.



Next: The Great Danes hit the road again this Saturday for their first matchup of the season with Hartford. Tipoff is set for 4:00 p.m.