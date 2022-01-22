Great Danes fall to Stony Brook, win streak snapped

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team fell to rival Stony Brook on Saturday night, 75-86. The Great Danes came out of the gates strong with a solid first half, but were never able to come back after surrendering the lead before halftime.



Key Stat Lines

Jamel Horton led the way with 18 points, also leading with five assists and notching four rebounds.

led the way with 18 points, also leading with five assists and notching four rebounds. Matt Cerruti knocked down 15, had five rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

knocked down 15, had five rebounds, two steals, and an assist. Chuck Champion also notched double-digit points with 11. He finished with three assists, two rebounds, and a steal.

also notched double-digit points with 11. He finished with three assists, two rebounds, and a steal. Cerruti and Justin Neely both had a team-high five rebounds.

both had a team-high five rebounds. UAlbany shot 44.8% (30-67) from the field and 27.3% (6-22) from three. Stony Brook shot 55.8% (29-52) from the field and 47.6% (10-21) from three.

UAlbany out-rebounded Stony Brook, 34-27.



Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “It was disappointing, the outcome of the game. Stony Brook is a really good basketball team. I want to thank the people in the community who came out, the students who came out, it was a big day for our program… We gave them [Stony Brook] too much confidence in the first half. They rode it, they made some tough shots. And the second half, that came from the confidence we gave them in the first half. It just wasn’t good enough to beat a really good Stony Brook team.”



How it Happened:

UAlbany shot out to a four-point lead before Stony Brook notched the next five.

By the first timeout, UAlbany led 9-7. The Great Danes started off 3-of-7 from the field and 1-for-2 from deep, with Horton draining the lone three.

After trailing 7-6, UAlbany rattled off the next 10 points in a row.

By the second timeout at the 11:48 mark, UAlbany had established a 21-12 advantage – shooting an impressive 3-of-4 from downtown.

With five minutes remaining, Stony Brook closed the gap to just two points at 28-26. Both teams were shooting above 40% from the field, and above 35% from three.

Stony Brook re-took the lead off an and-one from Jaden Sayles with just over three minutes remining, 32-31.

The Seawolves ended the first half on a 13-4 run, taking a 40-35 lead into the locker room.

The Great Danes shot 41.9% (13-31) from the field and 33.3% (3-9) from three in the first half. Stony Brook shot 50.0% (14-28) from the field and 40.0% (6-15) from three.

UAlbany took the rebounding advantage in the first half, 17-14.

Jarvis Doles and Jamel Horton led UAlbany in scoring in the first half, both with eight points.

and led UAlbany in scoring in the first half, both with eight points. Stony Brook extended the lead right out of the gates, going on a 12-6 run to take a 52-41 advantage before UAlbany called timeout.

Matt Cerruti picked up his fourth foul with 14 minutes remining, forcing him to go to the bench.

picked up his fourth foul with 14 minutes remining, forcing him to go to the bench. The Great Danes fought back to within four points, 64-60, and forced Stony Brook to call timeout with 7:30 on the clock following back to back threes from Jamel Horton and Aaron Reddish .

and . Stony Brook responded by dropping the next eight points, pushing the lead back to double-digits.

By the 3:49 mark, UAlbany trailed 74-62.

In the second half, UAlbany shot 47.2% (17-36) from the field and 23.1% (3-13) from three. Stony Brook shot (62.5% (15-24) from the field and 66.7% (4-6) from three.

Next: The Great Danes head to the road for their next three games, starting this Wednesday at UMass Lowell. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.