Great Danes fall to #5 Villanova in the rain

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team fought top-five ranked Villanova to the end in the pouring rain, but eventually fell to the Wildcats, 10-17. Downpours started just before the end of the first quarter after both teams found the end zone once, bringing scoring for the rest of the game to a screeching halt. The Great Danes were able to march to Villanova’s six-yard line in the closing minutes of the game, but couldn’t punch the ball in for a potential tying score. The UAlbany defense held the CAA’s top ranked team scoreless the entire second half.



Key Stat Lines

Coach Greg Gattuso : “Our guys played their tails off, they really did. Effort matters, butwe have to be smarter with how we play. There were a lot of things out there that we need to fix. They are a top five team in the country, and we gave points away.”

How it Happened:

The Great Danes struck on their first offensive drive of the day. Undercuffler found Jabbie twice on the drive to set up a 1 st and goal from the three-yard line. Mofor punched the ball in on the very next play to put UAlbany on the board first.

The Wildcats caused the first turnover of the day, with Undercuffler getting picked off by Villanova's Amin Black. The result of the drive was a 24-yard TD reception by Todd Summers to tie the game at 7-7.

Before the end of the first quarter, heavy rain moved into the area.

The second turnover of the game came at the 8:11 mark of the second quarter. Villanova’s Jalen Jackson coughed up the ball on a promising drive, with UAlbany’s Semaj Brown making the recovery. The Great Danes took over at their own 32-yard line.

The Wildcats jumped out front 10-7 when Cole Bunce knocked through a 26-yard field goal with a min

Villanova capitalized on a UAlbany special teams error just before the end of the first half. The Wildcats recovered a mishandle from UAlbany’s Ralls, taking the ball back all the way to the house to increase the lead to 17-7.

UAlbany’s Dylan Burns attempted to knock one through the uprights from 51 yards out at the start of the second half, but the attempt was no good.

Just after the missed field goal attempt, UAlbany's Danny Damico was able to get his first interception of the season off of a quick reaction play. Shortly after, Burns was able to get a shot at redemption – knocking it through from 24 yards out a few plays later to bring the Great Danes within one score.

Burns missed his second of the day and second of the year with just over 10 minutes left in the final frame. The attempt was from 36 yards out in the rain.

The Great Danes drove all the way to Villanova’s six-yard line within the final three minutes of the game, but were held on 4th down.

Next: The Great Danes get to stay at home for consecutive weeks for the first time all season. The team hosts Maine next Saturday for their annual ‘Pink Game’ to raise awareness for the American Cancer Society. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m.