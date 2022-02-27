Stony Brook, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team fell to rival Stony Brook, 50-66, at Island Federal Arena on Saturday night.



Key Stat Lines

UAlbany shot just 29.7% (19-64) from the field and 26.7% (8=30) from deep. Stony Brook shot 48.0% (24-50) from the field and 20.0% (3-15) from three.

Jamel Horton led the offense with 14 points, going 6-17 from the field. He also led the team in assist with six.

led the offense with 14 points, going 6-17 from the field. He also led the team in assist with six. Aaron Reddish finished with 11 points, a career high, in 14 minutes of action.

finished with 11 points, a career high, in 14 minutes of action. Matt Cerruti had four steals on defense, finishing with four points.

had four steals on defense, finishing with four points. UAlbany was out-rebounded 48-26, with the Seawolves collecting eight offensive boards.

UAlbany finished with 10 turnovers, Stony Brook finished with 17.

23 of UAlbany’s 50 points came from off the bench.



Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “I thought Stony Brook played terrific. I thought even though they had a couple deflections from their roster, they were ready to roll… I thought they did a great job of controlling the game.”



How it Happened:

UAlbany held Stony Brook scoreless their first three possessions.

The Great Danes led 6-5 at the first media timeout, with Matt Cerruti , Paul Newman , and Jamel Horton all finding their names on the stats sheet.

, , and all finding their names on the stats sheet. Freshman Aaron Reddish hit an and-one (made the free throw) and hit a three pointer on the next possession to put UAlbany up 17-10, forcing a timeout from the Seawolves.

hit an and-one (made the free throw) and hit a three pointer on the next possession to put UAlbany up 17-10, forcing a timeout from the Seawolves. The Seawolves responded with an 11-0 run to take a 21-17 lead.

By the final media timeout of the half, the Great Danes trailed 22-26, shooting just 34.6% from the field.

The Seawolves took a 31-24 advantage into the locker room at the half. In the first half, UAlbany shot just 31.3% (10-32) from the field and 21.4% (3-14) from three. Stony Brook shot 50.0% (13-26) from the field and 20.0% (2-10) from three.

The Great Danes were out-rebounded 25-10 in the first half.

Stony Brook scored the first five of the second half to take a double-digit lead.

By the first media timeout, SBU’s lead sat at 39-28.

By the 11:17 mark, Stony Brook pushed the lead to the largest of the night – 15 points, 46-31. In the front end of the first half, UAlbany shot just 25% from the field.

Trailing by as much as 19, the Great Danes cut the lead to 13 following back-to-back triples from Trey Hutcheson and Ny’Mire Little .

and . In the second half, UAlbany shot 28.1% (9-32) from the field and 31.1% (5-16) from three. Stony Brook shot 45.8% (11-24) from the field and 20.0% (1-5) from three.



Next: The Great Danes wrap up the regular season at home this Tuesday with matchup against the Hartford Hawks. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.