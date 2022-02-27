Stony Brook, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team fell to rival Stony Brook, 50-66, at Island Federal Arena on Saturday night.
Key Stat Lines
- UAlbany shot just 29.7% (19-64) from the field and 26.7% (8=30) from deep. Stony Brook shot 48.0% (24-50) from the field and 20.0% (3-15) from three.
- Jamel Horton led the offense with 14 points, going 6-17 from the field. He also led the team in assist with six.
- Aaron Reddish finished with 11 points, a career high, in 14 minutes of action.
- Matt Cerruti had four steals on defense, finishing with four points.
- UAlbany was out-rebounded 48-26, with the Seawolves collecting eight offensive boards.
- UAlbany finished with 10 turnovers, Stony Brook finished with 17.
- 23 of UAlbany’s 50 points came from off the bench.
Head Coach Dwayne Killings: “I thought Stony Brook played terrific. I thought even though they had a couple deflections from their roster, they were ready to roll… I thought they did a great job of controlling the game.”
How it Happened:
- UAlbany held Stony Brook scoreless their first three possessions.
- The Great Danes led 6-5 at the first media timeout, with Matt Cerruti, Paul Newman, and Jamel Horton all finding their names on the stats sheet.
- Freshman Aaron Reddish hit an and-one (made the free throw) and hit a three pointer on the next possession to put UAlbany up 17-10, forcing a timeout from the Seawolves.
- The Seawolves responded with an 11-0 run to take a 21-17 lead.
- By the final media timeout of the half, the Great Danes trailed 22-26, shooting just 34.6% from the field.
- The Seawolves took a 31-24 advantage into the locker room at the half. In the first half, UAlbany shot just 31.3% (10-32) from the field and 21.4% (3-14) from three. Stony Brook shot 50.0% (13-26) from the field and 20.0% (2-10) from three.
- The Great Danes were out-rebounded 25-10 in the first half.
- Stony Brook scored the first five of the second half to take a double-digit lead.
- By the first media timeout, SBU’s lead sat at 39-28.
- By the 11:17 mark, Stony Brook pushed the lead to the largest of the night – 15 points, 46-31. In the front end of the first half, UAlbany shot just 25% from the field.
- Trailing by as much as 19, the Great Danes cut the lead to 13 following back-to-back triples from Trey Hutcheson and Ny’Mire Little.
- In the second half, UAlbany shot 28.1% (9-32) from the field and 31.1% (5-16) from three. Stony Brook shot 45.8% (11-24) from the field and 20.0% (1-5) from three.
Next: The Great Danes wrap up the regular season at home this Tuesday with matchup against the Hartford Hawks. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
