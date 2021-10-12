Great Danes excited about Reddish’s potential

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While Shenendehowa’s Kevin Huerter stole the show for the Atlanta Hawks in their surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals this summer, his teammate Cam Reddish impressed as well.

UAlbany men’s hoops is hoping his younger brother Aaron can do the same this winter.

The younger brother has impressed with his length and athleticism in practice with the Great Danes so far, and head coach Dwayne Killings says as long as the freshman keeps maturing and growing, the potential for Aaron could be right there with Cam’s.

“They’ve definitely been pushing me to utilize my length, especially on the defensive end,” Reddish said. “They think I can be a really good defender and so do I.”

“That’s really my main focus, just trying to improve every day,” Reddish said. “I have a high IQ so I bring a big piece to the team. I’m a good shooter and I can space the floor.”

“I can pretty much do anything and everything that I’m asked to do.”

The Great Danes will see what Reddish can do on November 9th at home against Towson to open the season.