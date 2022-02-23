Orono, M.E. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team fought its way back from a 16-point deficit over Maine on the road to win, 72-68, in Orono. The win was the third consecutive for the Great Danes late in the season, moving them to second place in the America East standings.
Key Stat Lines
- Matt Cerruti led the Great Danes with 18 points, going 4-5 from long range. He added two steals, an assist, and a rebound.
- Jamel Horton finished with 14 points, 10 of which came in the second half to give UAlbany life.
- Chuck Champion had six rebounds, three assists, and two steals – all of which were team highs. He finished with five points.
- The Great Danes shot 46.3% (25-54) from the field and 53.3% (8-15) from three. Maine shot 47.2% (25-53) from the field and 27.8% (5-18) from three.
- Both teams finished with 32 rebounds, eight offensive and 24 defensive.
- Maine had a lead for 26:06, 65.3% of the game, including a lead of 16 points late in the first half.
Head Coach Dwayne Killings: “Before the game we talked about being focused, and how important being focused on the road was going to be… We got into a deep hole, and we went deep into our bench. Ny’Mire Little gave us a big spark in the first half… We found a way to win it. It wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t pretty, but we found a way.”
How it Happened:
- The UAlbany defense held Maine without a FG for the first three minutes, jumping out to a 5-1 lead.
- The Black Bears fought back, going on a 7-2 run to take the lead before the first timeout of the game.
- By the midway point of the first half, Maine held a 16-15 advantage. Jarvis Doles and Justin Neely led the Great Danes in scoring with four each. Jamel Horton and Jarvis Doles both had two personal fouls early.
- The Black Bears used an 13-0 run to push the lead to 25-15 before a Matt Cerruti layup ended it.
- UAlbany ended the half on an 11-2 run to close the gap, trailing Maine 37-30 heading into the locker room.
- In the first half, UAlbany shot 41.4% (12-29) from the field and 25.0% (1-4) from three. Maine shot 44.4% (12-27) from the field and 37.5% (3-8) from three.
- The two teams had identical rebounding numbers at the midway point – 17 rebounds, 13 defensive and four offensive.
- The largest lead the Black Bears held in the first half was 16 points.
- Horton got off to a hot start in the second half for the Great Danes, scoring six points in the first two minutes.
- Before the first timeout of the second half at the 15:245 mark, Maine pushed the lead to 10 points at 46-36.
- Coming out of the timeout, UAlbany scored the next 11-straight to take a 47-46 lead.
- With six minutes remining, the two teams found themselves in a 58-58 deadlock.
- With 2:53 to go and up one, Trey Hutcheson was fouled on a three-point attempt, sending him to the line. He hit all three shots to give the Great Danes a four-point advantage.
- On the next possession for UAlbany, Matt Cerruti was fouled from beyond the arc, hitting the shot and the free throw, to complete the four-point play and put UAlbany up 68-60.
- Maine scored the next six to bring the score to 68-66 in favor of UAlbany with just one minute on the clock.
- The Black Bears’ Maks Klanjscek failed to hit a free throw on a one-and-one with 12 seconds remaining, all but sealing the in for the Great Danes.
- In the second half, UAlbany shot 52.0% (13-25) from the field and 63.6% (7-11) from three-point range. Maine shot 50.0% (13-26) from the field and 20.0% (2-10) from three.
Next: The Great Danes finish up their road trip with a matchup this Saturday against archrival Stony Brook. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on Long Island.
