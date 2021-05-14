Great Danes eliminate UMass Lowell, fall to Stony Brook in America East Championship

Baltimore, M.D. (NEWS10) — The No. 2 University at Albany softball team saw its season come to a close on Friday following a loss to No. 3 Stony Brook. The team began the day with a 4-3 win over No. 4 UMass Lowell to stay alive in the America East Championship and advance to face the Seawolves. The Great Danes jumped out to a 1-0 lead in game two, but were unable to slow down the Stony Brook bats. UAlbany finishes the 2021 season with a 23-19 overall record, going 12-6 in America East play during the regular season.



Key Stats Game One vs. UMass Lowell:

Pitcher Wendi Hammond had a nice rebound after struggling the day prior. The sophomore pitcher threw six innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits. She walked four and struck out five throughout the game to collect the win.

had a nice rebound after struggling the day prior. The sophomore pitcher threw six innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits. She walked four and struck out five throughout the game to collect the win. Briana Garrett came in to finish the game out, walking three batters but still nailing down the save opportunity.

came in to finish the game out, walking three batters but still nailing down the save opportunity. Six different Great Danes recorded a hit, with Tara Driver collecting two in the game. None of the UAlbany hits went for extra bases.

collecting two in the game. None of the UAlbany hits went for extra bases. Morgan Petty led the team with two RBIs – both the result of a single in the bottom of the third with runners on second and third.

Key Stats Game Two vs. Stony Brook:

Garrett started in the circle for UAlbany in game two. She went 3.0 innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits.

Hammond replaced Garrett in the fourth. Garret tossed the remaining 4.0 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits. The sophomore struck out six in her four innings of work.

UAlbany was held to just four hits in the effort. Alexis Phillips recorded a single, Maranda Jimenez recorded a double, and Kelly Barkevich and Katie Falotico both recorded singles.

recorded a single, recorded a double, and and both recorded singles. The Great Danes’ lone run was scored by Phillips off of Jimenez’s double in the first inning.

Stony Brook’s Bodrug struck out 12 UAlbany batters, throwing 155 total pitches.

How it Happened Game One vs. UMass Lowell:

UAlbany struck first in the third inning, putting three runs on the board with two outs. Mitros hit one to second base that was mishandled and reached the outfield. Scoring on the play was Driver from second for the first run of the ballgame. With runners then on second and third, Petty put the ball in play to center field for a two RBI single, putting the Great Danes ahead 3-0. All three runs in the inning were unearned.

UMass Lowell struck back immediately after in the fourth. Ratcliffe led off the inning with a triple to get things going for the River Hawks What followed was a two-run longball from Moccio to cut the UAlbany lead to just one run.

The Great Danes responded by adding another run in the bottom of the inning. Driver drove in Barkevich to increase the UAlbany lead back to two runs, singling but being thrown out on the play trying to reach second base.

The River Hawks tacked on another run in the sixth to once again jump within a single run. Lee hit a ball deep enough to center to score Ratcliffe on a sacrifice fly.

After loading the bases, Garrett struck out UMass Lowell’s Siteman to end the game and eliminate the River Hawks from America East Championship play.

How it Happened Game Two vs. Stony Brook:

Jimenez opened up the scoring in the first inning to put UAlbany ahead. The America East First Team All-Conference designated player hit a long double out to center field to score Phillips. Jimenez was moved up to No. 3 in the batting order to start the game.

The Seawolves were able to tie the game in the second. McCarvill hit a leadoff double, advancing to third on an error, to immediately get in scoring position. She was able to score when Dye hit a deep fly ball to right for a sacrifice fly. Petty’s throw from the outfield was just a tad shy of beating the runner.

The Seawolves added two more runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead. McFarland first singled to left center to score Sanzone to take the lead. That was followed by a single from McCarvill that snuck through the left side of the infield to score Nuss and increase the lead to two runs.

The Great Danes were unable to score in the bottom of the third, despite a leadoff triple from Phillips.

After allowing a leadoff walk, Garrett was replaced in the circle by Hammond in the fourth. One more runner would reach base on an error before Stony Brook’s Sanzone hit a homerun to left that just creeped over the fence, giving the Seawolves a 6-1 advantage.

Next: With the loss to Stony Brook, UAlbany’s 2021 season officially comes to an end.