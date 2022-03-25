Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany baseball team dropped both games against NJIT in the team’s home opener, falling 1-9 in game one and 6-8 in game two. Johnny Marti led the Great Danes, going 5-7 overall with three RBIs and two scored runs. Cregg Scherrer had a strong performance on the mound in game two, striking out six and allowing just one hit in five innings of relief work.



Coach Jon Mueller : “It was one of those days where we didn’t do a good job defensively. We were uncharacteristically sloppy today, a lot of free passes. NJIT took advantage of everything we gave them. The guys battled hard the second game, I thought Cregg Scherrer was outstanding, but too many self-inflicted wounds – that was the name of the game today. Looking forward to tomorrow.”



Key Stats Game 1:

UAlbany pitchers Ray Weber – 6.0 IP | 4 ER | 3 H | 3 K | 3 BB Steven Turk – 1.0 IP | 4 ER | 4 H

Johnny Marti had the most hits for UAlbany, going 3-3. He also scored a run.

Michael Whalen (1-2) and Will Binder (1-3) each had one hit. Whalen collected the lone RBI for UAlbany.

UAlbany left two runners on base, NJIT left four.

Great Dane batters struck out six times, whereas NJIT struck out three times.

Key Stats Game 2:

UAlbany pitchers Anthony Germinerio – 3.0 IP | 7 ER | 5 H | 6 K | 2 BB Kyle McCaffrey – 1.0 IP | 1 ER | 1 K | 3 BB Cregg Scherrer – 5.0 IP | 1 H | 6 K | 2 BB

Johnny Marti and Will Binder had the most hits for UAlbany, both going 2-4. Marti recorded a team-high three RBIs and scored one run. Binder had one RBI and also scored a run.

John Daly (1-3) and Will Feil (1-4) had the remaining hits for the Great Danes. Feil additionally collected two RBIs.

Daly and Brad Malm each scored two runs for UAlbany

UAlbany left three runners on base, NJIT left 13.

UAlbany recorded three walks, whereas NJIT had seven.

UAlbany batters struck out 16 times, NJIT batters struck out 13 times.

How it Happened Game 1:

Ray Weber started on the mound for the Great Danes, Ryan Fisher started for the Highlanders.

started on the mound for the Great Danes, Ryan Fisher started for the Highlanders. NJIT got on the board first in the top of the fourth. Both Julio Marcano and Andrew Elcock homered to make it 0-2.

UAlbany got one run back in the bottom of the fifth. Michael Whalen doubled to center field to bring home Johnny Marti, who got on base with a single to center.

doubled to center field to bring home , who got on base with a single to center. The Highlanders extended their lead in the top of the sixth off a two-run single to center by Elcock. Albert Choi and Julio Marcano scored.

Steven Turk took the mound for the Great Danes to start the seventh inning.

took the mound for the Great Danes to start the seventh inning. NJIT added five runs in the seventh to make it 1-9. David Marcano singled to score Luke Longo, Jared Donnelly crossed home when Choi was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Paul Franzoni reached first on a fielder’s choice, scoring David Marcano, Julio Marcano scored on a single by Elcock and Nick Hussey singled to score Franzoni.

How it Happened Game 2:

Anthony Germinerio started on the mound for the Great Danes, Grant Vurpillat started for the Highlanders.

started on the mound for the Great Danes, Grant Vurpillat started for the Highlanders. NJIT jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the opening inning. Andrew Elcock reached first on an error, scoring both Julio and David Marcano. Additionally, Paul Franzoni scored on a wild pitch and Isiah Daubon drove in Elcock on a ground out.

The Highlanders made it 5-0 in the second inning when David Marcano reached base on an error, scoring Paul Franzoni.

NJIT added two more runs in the top of the third. Both Kevin Putsky and David Marcano singled to score Franzoni and Daubon.

Kyle McCaffrey replaced Germinerio on the mound to start the fourth.

Johnny Marti got UAlbany on the board in the bottom of the fourth. He singled to center field with the bases loaded, scoring Brad Malm and John Daly.

In the same inning, Will Feil added a two-run double to left center to score Marti and Will Binder.

Cregg Scherrer took the mound for the Great Danes midway through the fifth.

took the mound for the Great Danes midway through the fifth. NJIT’s Julio Marcano walked with the bases loaded in the top of the fifth, scoring Nick Hussey.

Evan Gegeckas entered the game halfway through the bottom of the fifth for NJIT.

UAlbany made it a two-run game in the same inning. Binder singled to center, scoring Daly, and Marti singled to right field to score Brad Malm. Both Daly and Malm walked to get on base.

. Both Daly and Malm walked to get on base. Jake Rappaport came into the game for NJIT in the ninth.



Next: The Great Danes wrap up their first home series tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. at Varsity Field.