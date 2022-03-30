Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany baseball team captured its first home win of the season. The Great Danes defeated the UMass Minutemen, 7-5, thanks to early offensive output and consistent pitching. John Daly and Michael Whalen led the team with two RBIs each.



Head Coach Jon Mueller : “I thought it was good to be on the winning side again, it’s been a few games. Freshman Nick Jessen started for us and gave us a couple solid innings. The defense was solid. The difference today was the team that defended better won the game.”



Key Stats:

How it Happened:

Nicholas Jessen started on the mound for the Great Danes, Aaron Park started for the Minutemen.

started on the mound for the Great Danes, Aaron Park started for the Minutemen. The Great Danes got on the board first in the bottom of the second. Michael Whalen reached first on an error to score Johnny Marti , who previously walked to get on base. The following at-bat, John Daly singled up the middle, scoring Whalen. Daly then stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and eventually crossed home on a passed ball.

Brad Malm added another run for the Great Danes when he lined out to left field with the bases loaded, scoring Carson Dunkel .

replaced Jessen on the mound at the start of the third. Charlie Devin entered the game for UMass midway through the top of the third.

Daly picked up another RBI in the bottom of the third when he tripled to left field, scoring Marti.

Thomas Quinn came into the game for UAlbany to start the fourth inning.

came into the game for UAlbany to start the fourth inning. UMass got one run back in the top of the fourth when Nolan Tichy singled to right field, scoring Will MacLean.

Matt Aronson came in to pitch for the Minutemen halfway through the bottom of the fourth.

The Great Danes added a run to their lead in the same inning when Will Binder grounded out to short but scored Josh Loeffler , who got on base with a leadoff single to left field.

took the mound for the Great Danes at the beginning of the fifth. Kyle McCaffrey replaced Carroll to start the sixth.

replaced Carroll to start the sixth. Connor Eisenmann entered the game for UAlbany in the top of the seventh.

entered the game for UAlbany in the top of the seventh. Cole Koeppel came in to pitch for UMass in the bottom of the seventh.

Michael Whalen extended UAlbany’s lead to 7-1 in the same inning, hitting an RBI double to left-center to bring home Bottari, who singled to reach first and stole second and third.

came into the game for the Great Danes in the top of the eighth. The Minutemen crossed home four times in the top of the eighth. Jacob Sloss singled up the middle to score Drew DeMartino, MacLean scored on a balk, Cole Hebble drove in Sloss with an RBI single to left field, and Kevin Skagerlind doubled through the left side, driving in Carter Hanson.

Rob Manetta replaced Birkman midway through the eighth.

Marshall Winn took the mound for the Great Danes in the final inning.

Next: The Great Danes return to conference play this weekend with a three-game series against Binghamton. First pitch at Varsity Field is at 3:00 p.m. on Friday.