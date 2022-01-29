Great Danes complete season sweep of NJIT

Newark, N.J. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team completed the season sweep of NJIT with a 64-53 victory in Newark on Saturday night. Jamel Horton had a monster night for the Great Danes, leading the team with 23 points.



Key Stat Lines

Jamel Horton led the way with 23 points, finishing with four rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal.

led the way with 23 points, finishing with four rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal. Jarvis Doles dropped 12 in the win, also finishing with five rebounds an assist, and a steal.

dropped 12 in the win, also finishing with five rebounds an assist, and a steal. Matt Cerruti and Chuck Champion both led with six rebounds each.

and both led with six rebounds each. UAlbany finished shooting 45.7% (21-46) from the field and 50% (8-16) from three. NJIT finished shooting 32.8% (20-61) from the field 21.7% (5-23) from three.

Both teams finished with 37 rebounds.

UAlbany had 14 turnovers, NJIT finished with 10.

The Great Danes led for 98.7% of the game.



Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “I thought it was a very good win for us. It’s hard to come by wins on the road. I’m really proud of Jamel Horton , just an unbelievable effort by him. I thought he played very mature, he asserted himself early in the game. Jarvis Doles did some really great things offensively and defensively… I was proud of our guys.”



How it Happened:

Cerruti started the game off with a three-pointer as time expired on the shot clock, putting up a shot off a baseline pass from Trey Hutcheson .

. The Great Danes scored the first eight before allowing NJIT to score. Jamel Horton buried a three to put UAlbany up 13-2 by the 16:25 mark, forcing NJIT to call an early timeout.

buried a three to put UAlbany up 13-2 by the 16:25 mark, forcing NJIT to call an early timeout. UAlbany was hot from downtown to start, hitting their first five threes of the game. ON the other side of the ball, NJIT was 1-7 to start.

By the 11:45 mark, UAlbany had built a 23-5 advantage – shooting 58.3% (7-12) from the field and 100% (5-5) from three.

The Highlanders started to find their groove in the second half of the first frame, going on a 12-4 run.

UAlbany brought a 15-point lead into the locker room, leading 34-19 at the half. The Great Danes shot 42.9% (12-28) from the field and 50% (5-10) from three-point range. NJIT shot 22.6% (7-31) from the field and 23.1% (3-13) from three.

UAlbany led in rebounds at the half, 24-22, but NJIT was able to collect 10 offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive.

Both teams had six turnovers in the first half.

Both teams shot 50% to start the second half before the first media timeout. UAlbany went 2-4, NJIT went 4-8.

The Highlanders cut the UAlbany lead to just single digits at the 13:16 mark off a three-pointer from Miles Coleman, making the score 43-35.

UAlbany pushed the lead back to 15 a short time later with back-to-back threes from Hutcheson and Jarvis Doles .

. With three minutes remaining, UAlbany held a 59-49 advantage over NJIT.

In the second half, UAlbany shot 50% (9-18) from the field and 50% (3-6) from three. NJIT shot 43.3% (13-30) from the field and 20% (2-10) from three.



Next: The Great Danes face their third-straight road game with a quick turnaround to Vermont on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.