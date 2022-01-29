Great Danes complete season sweep of NJIT
Newark, N.J. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team completed the season sweep of NJIT with a 64-53 victory in Newark on Saturday night. Jamel Horton had a monster night for the Great Danes, leading the team with 23 points.
Key Stat Lines
- Jamel Horton led the way with 23 points, finishing with four rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal.
- Jarvis Doles dropped 12 in the win, also finishing with five rebounds an assist, and a steal.
- Matt Cerruti and Chuck Champion both led with six rebounds each.
- UAlbany finished shooting 45.7% (21-46) from the field and 50% (8-16) from three. NJIT finished shooting 32.8% (20-61) from the field 21.7% (5-23) from three.
- Both teams finished with 37 rebounds.
- UAlbany had 14 turnovers, NJIT finished with 10.
- The Great Danes led for 98.7% of the game.
Head Coach Dwayne Killings: “I thought it was a very good win for us. It’s hard to come by wins on the road. I’m really proud of Jamel Horton, just an unbelievable effort by him. I thought he played very mature, he asserted himself early in the game. Jarvis Doles did some really great things offensively and defensively… I was proud of our guys.”
How it Happened:
- Cerruti started the game off with a three-pointer as time expired on the shot clock, putting up a shot off a baseline pass from Trey Hutcheson.
- The Great Danes scored the first eight before allowing NJIT to score. Jamel Horton buried a three to put UAlbany up 13-2 by the 16:25 mark, forcing NJIT to call an early timeout.
- UAlbany was hot from downtown to start, hitting their first five threes of the game. ON the other side of the ball, NJIT was 1-7 to start.
- By the 11:45 mark, UAlbany had built a 23-5 advantage – shooting 58.3% (7-12) from the field and 100% (5-5) from three.
- The Highlanders started to find their groove in the second half of the first frame, going on a 12-4 run.
- UAlbany brought a 15-point lead into the locker room, leading 34-19 at the half. The Great Danes shot 42.9% (12-28) from the field and 50% (5-10) from three-point range. NJIT shot 22.6% (7-31) from the field and 23.1% (3-13) from three.
- UAlbany led in rebounds at the half, 24-22, but NJIT was able to collect 10 offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive.
- Both teams had six turnovers in the first half.
- Both teams shot 50% to start the second half before the first media timeout. UAlbany went 2-4, NJIT went 4-8.
- The Highlanders cut the UAlbany lead to just single digits at the 13:16 mark off a three-pointer from Miles Coleman, making the score 43-35.
- UAlbany pushed the lead back to 15 a short time later with back-to-back threes from Hutcheson and Jarvis Doles.
- With three minutes remaining, UAlbany held a 59-49 advantage over NJIT.
- In the second half, UAlbany shot 50% (9-18) from the field and 50% (3-6) from three. NJIT shot 43.3% (13-30) from the field and 20% (2-10) from three.
Next: The Great Danes face their third-straight road game with a quick turnaround to Vermont on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
More Sports News
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips