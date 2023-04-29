VESTAL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Short Story: Men’s lacrosse earns the four-seed in the 2023 America East Tournament after falling just short at Binghamton, 15-14, in their regular-season finale.



Key Stats

TJ Sheehan scored three goals and added three assists

scored three goals and added three assists Silas Richmond scored four goals with one assist

scored four goals with one assist Peter Salit recorded five assists

recorded five assists Ben Wimmer recorded a hat trick

recorded a hat trick UAlbany outshot Binghamton 48-38

UAlbany assisted on 11 of 14 goals

Head Coach Scott Marr : “I thought we played from the opening whistle to the last whistle. Down by four with less than four to play and we two shots in the last 30 seconds that just don’t fall. We showed some good fight against a solid Binghamton team, and we have to bring that fight to Vermont on Thursday.”



How it Happened