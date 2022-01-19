Great Danes collect third consecutive win, defense shines in victory over UMBC

Baltimore, M.D. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team collected its third consecutive win on Wednesday night, defeating UMBC 66-54 on the road. The defense shined for the Great Danes, limiting UMBC to just 54 points when the Retrievers were averaging 72.9 per game.



Key Stat Lines

Matt Cerruti led the team with 20 points, adding three steals, three assists, and two rebounds.

led the team with 20 points, adding three steals, three assists, and two rebounds. Jamel Horton finished with 15 points, six rebounds, six assists, and a steal.

finished with 15 points, six rebounds, six assists, and a steal. Paul Newman collected a team-high eight rebounds, scoring seven buckets.

collected a team-high eight rebounds, scoring seven buckets. UAlbany shot 44.1% (26-59) from the field and 27.3% (6-22) from three. UMBC shot 34.7% (17-49) from the field and 29.6% (8-27) from three.

UAlbany won the rebounding battle, 40-26. The Great Danes collected 10 offensive boards compared to just three from the Retrievers.

UAlbany led for 32 minutes and 32 seconds, 81.3% of the game.

UMBC finished with 11 turnovers, UAlbany with nine.

Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “It was a great win for us. We held them to 32% in the second half. We came out with some great energy those first five or six minutes, and then it just kind of died. They [UMBC] are a really good team and they keep coming at you. But I thought we stuck with our game plan, we dug our feet down in the sand. We came out of here with a great win.”



How it Happened:

After UMBC hit a three to open the game, UAlbany dropped the next seven points before the first media timeout. The run was capped with a three from Matt Cerruti .

. The Great Danes remained hot coming out of the timeout. They pushed the lead to 15-5, forcing UMBC to call timeout after a wide-open slam from Paul Newman . Of UAlbany’s first 15 points, Cerruti was responsible for seven.

. Of UAlbany’s first 15 points, Cerruti was responsible for seven. The Great Danes pushed the lead to 11 by the 7:58 mark. Cerruti contributed nine points, Newman six, and Justin Neely had five.

had five. UMBC went on a 15-2 run to tie the game, crawling all the way back from what was a 13-point deficit.

UAlbany would take a 30-28 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Great Danes shot 41.9% (13-31) from the field and 20.0% (2-10) from three in the first half. UMBC shot 38.1% (8-21) from the field and 40.0% (4-10) from deep.

The Great Danes out-rebounded UMBC 18-12 in the first half, taking a 5-0 advantage on offensive boards.

Cerruti led the team in points with 11, followed by Neely with seven. Cerruti also had three steals in the first half. Newman ended the first frame with six points and collected five rebounds.

By the quarter mark of the second half, UAlbany pushed the lead to 37-32. Jarvis Doles scored the first five points of the frame for the Great Danes.

scored the first five points of the frame for the Great Danes. UAlbany led 47-44 at the 8:58 mark, shooting 43.8% in the first half of the second frame. UMBC tied the game at 47 moments later.

UAlbany opened up a six-point lead with under two minutes remining. With 1:20 left in the game, UMBC was called for a goaltend on a Newman layup to push the lead to eight.

The Great Danes defense would not allow UMBC to score again, securing a 12 point win.

Next: The Great Danes return to SEFCU Arena to host rival Stony Brook for a “Gold Out” on Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m., and all fans are asked to wear gold to the game.