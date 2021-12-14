Great Danes collect signature win, defeat Boston College 61-57

BOSTON, M.A. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team took down the ACC’s Boston College in Chestnut Hill on Monday night, 61-57. The win marks the first ever over an ACC opponent in UAlbany’s history.

Key Stat Lines

The team shot 46.3% (25-54) from the field and 50.0% (8-16) from three, the best all season. Boston College shot 38.6% (22-57) from the field and 31.3% (5-16) from three.

UAlbany limited the turnovers to just 7, causing Boston College to cough up 13.

Boston College owned the boards, out-rebound UAlbany 41-26.

De’Vondre Perry led in scoring with 16, adding three rebounds, two assists, and a block.

led in scoring with 16, adding three rebounds, two assists, and a block. Matt Cerruti finished with 14 points, four rebounds, four steals, and two blocks. He shot 4-of-7 from three-point range.

finished with 14 points, four rebounds, four steals, and two blocks. He shot 4-of-7 from three-point range. Coming off of his third America East Rookie of the Week title, Justin Neely scored eight points, nabbed three rebounds, and collected two steals.

scored eight points, nabbed three rebounds, and collected two steals. Paul Newman led the team with seven rebounds, and Jamel Horton led with five assists.

Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “What an awesome win for our program and for our kids. To come to Boston and play a Power Five school, an ACC program, and finding a way to win. This win was about our culture. I think guys are understanding and buying into our culture. We talked about it since the day we got onto campus, our MENTALITY helped us win the game. I’m so proud of our guys.”



How it Happened:

After falling behind 4-0 to start the game, UAlbany went on a quick 7-0 run before the first media timeout thanks to a statement dunk from Perry, a three from Cerruti, and a layup from Doles.

Neely made an immediate impact for UAlbany, coming in and scoring the next four points.

By the 11-minute mark, UAlbany maintained a 15-14 lead over the Eagles. The team shot 6-10 from the field and 1-2 from three with five different Great Danes contributing with points.

Both teams started to exchange time with the lead around the nine-minute mark. With 7:26 remaining, Boston College led 19-18 with both teams shooting just around 44%.

UAlbany pushed their lead to five points with the score 27-22 in their favor with three minutes remaining in the half. Boston College hadn’t scored since taking a 22-20 lead earlier in the frame.

UAlbany took a 35-26 lead into the locker room at halftime. The team shot 50.0% (14-28) from the field and 55.6% (5-9) from deep. Boston College Shot 35.7% (10-28) from the field and 27.3% (3-11) from deep. The Great Danes only had three turnovers at the half.

Boston College started the second half scoring the first four before UAlbany took a timeout to re-group. The Great Danes missed their first five shots coming out of the locker room.

The Eagles tied the game at 37-37 by the 13-minute mark thanks to an 11-2 run.

By the 7:31 mark UAlbany had re-established a six-point lead thanks to a 10-2 run of their own.

By the 5:30 mark UAlbany had established its biggest lead of the night – 10 points. The Eagles responded by rattling off the next six points with an and-one and a three-pointer.

With 36 seconds left in the game and up two points, Horton made a huge three-pointer as the shot clock sounded to increase the lead to two scores.

The game was sealed when Cerruti went to the foul line, five seconds remaining, with the Great Danes up four. He collected his own rebound to run out the rest of the clock, not giving the Eagles another opportunity.

Next: The Great Danes return to action this Saturday when the team travels to Buffalo to take on Niagara University at the KeyBank Center. Stay up to date with UAlbany men’s basketball by following the team on Twitter (@UAlbanyMBB) and Instagram (@ualbany_mbb) for all of the latest news and highlights throughout the season.