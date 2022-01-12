Great Danes capture first conference win of season over UMass Lowell

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team captured the team’s first win of the new year, and first America East win of the 2021-22 season after defeating the UMass Lowell River Hawks 57-47 at SEFCU Arena.



Key Stat Lines

Paul Newman dominated the boards, grabbing 16 rebounds. Paired with 12 points, he was able to notch a double-double.

led with three assists and tied for the lead with three steals. A late-game three put UAlbany up four points, never looking back. The Great Danes shot 31.9% (22-69) from the field and 26.7 (4-15) from three. UMass Lowell shot 38.0% (19-50) from the field and 18.8% (3-16) from three.

UAlbany forced 21 turnovers from the River Hawks, giving up on eight themselves.

The Great Danes won the rebounding battle 47-36 despite not playing with the team’s leading rebounder, Justin Neely .



Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “I thought this was a great character win for our program. Not the prettiest game, for either team… We needed guys to step up. Paul Newman was unbelievable, 16 rebounds and 12 points. Aaron Reddish hit a massive three pointer… Chuck Champion’s birthday was yesterday, but he got his birthday present today when he hit that three-pointer in the corner. Great moments for our program.”



How it Happened:

Neither team scored until under the 18-minute mark, with UMass Lowell sinking a three for the first points of the game.

By the first media timeout the UAlbany defense had already forced 5 turnovers from the River Hawks.

UAlbany hit just one of its first eight shots.

UAlbany established a 9-5 lead by the U12 media timeout, forcing seven turnovers at that point.

UMass Lowell took its first lead at the 10:44 mark, sinking a three to make the score 10-9.

At halftime, UAlbany held a slight 21-20 advantage.

The Great Danes shot 27.3% (9-33) in the first have, not hitting a single three-pointer after going 0-8. The River Hawks shot 31.8% (7-22) and went just 2-10 from deep.

In an even game, both teams spent exactly 39.4% (7:53) of the first half with the lead.

Paul Newman lead the team at the half with seven points, followed by Jarvis Doles with six. UAlbany’s top scorers were held in check to start the game – Cerruti (4pts), Horton (2), Perry (0).

UMass Lowell was forced to call timeout at the eight-minute mark after the Great Danes went on an 17-2 run to recapture the lead. The run was capped by back-to-back threes from Matt Cerruti and Aaron Reddish .

Chuck Champion drained a huge three to increase the lead to four points shortly after, making the score 51-47 in favor of the Great Danes.

Next: The Great Danes stay at home this weekend when the team welcomes NJIT for a 4:00 p.m. tipoff at SEFCU Arena.