ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Great Dane is heading to the dawg pound. UAlbany tight end Thomas Greaney is heading to the NFL, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns over the weekend.

Greaney told NEWS10 that a couple years ago, he thought about walking away from the game he loves. After talking to head coach Greg Gattuso and some of the assistant coaches, Greaney decided to come back last season. He racked up 50 catches for 693 yards and nine touchdowns, opening the door to the NFL.

Greaney says the doubt he had makes the moment more special. “It was surreal,” said Greaney. “No matter what happened, it was more about celebrating, for me, getting to that point. If you would have told me when I started playing football I’d have a chance to play in the National Football League, that’s just crazy.”

Greaney isn’t looking to change his approach as he takes on this new journey. “I think the biggest thing to me is staying true to myself and staying within my game. I’ve got to stick to what got me there, stick to that work ethic.”

Greaney reports to Cleveland for rookie minicamp on May 12th.