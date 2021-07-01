Graduate transfer Anthony Gaines brings veteran presence to young Siena team

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Workouts are underway for the Siena men’s basketball team, with some Big Ten talent in the gym for the Saints. But Anthony Gaines brings a lot more than just that to the table.

A graduate transfer, Gaines joins Siena after four years at Northwestern. He averaged 5.1 points per game and 3.8 rebounds per game during his career with the Wildcats.

With a younger Siena squad this season, Gaines’ maturity is valuable. He says, “I would say my best attribute is experience. This is my fifth year so I feel I have a lot to bring in terms of knowledge of college basketball, especially to the young guys.”

Head coach Carmen Maciariello is excited for what Gaines will bring to the Saints. He says, “Just his energy and his leadership. I think that’s the biggest thing. When you have new guys and guys that come from winning programs and you can bring in guys who are hungry to show that they can do more, especially in front of his fans from Kingston that’ll be here, it’s amazing.”

The Saints tip-off their season on Tuesday, November 9th on the road against St. Bonaventure.