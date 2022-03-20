Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schalmont girls basketball team rolled through the Section 2 playoffs, but they would face their fair share of adversity Saturday in the Class B state semifinal against General Brown.

Senior Haley Burchhardt went down for the Sabres in the first quarter with an ankle injury. She did return later in the game.

Senior standout Payton Graber was in foul trouble in the second half, playing with four fouls in the fourth quarter. Despite the foul trouble, Graber poured in 13 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter to lift Schalmont over General Brown 52-42, sending the Sabres to the state final. She also crossed the 2,000 point milestone for her career. “That kid just has a will to win, a refuse to lose,” said head coach Jeff VanHoesen. “That’s what we love about her. She’s a competitor.”

For Graber, reaching the state final is a dream come true. “Yeah it’s insane,” said Graber. “I mean, we always thought we wanted to be in states, but to actually be here and to be going to the finals is just something we’ve always dreamed of. So we’re very thankful.”

The Sabres will take on Waterloo on Sunday at 11:45 AM for the Class B state title.