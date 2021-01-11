Gov. Cuomo announces Buffalo Bills fans can attend 2nd home playoff game under pilot plan

Buffalo Bills fans react during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won the game 27-24. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that after “successful implementation of the pilot plan to open Bills Stadium to fans last week,” fans can attend the team’s second home playoff game.

That game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 16. Under this plan, approximately 6,700 fans will be allowed to attend the game after getting a negative COVID-19 test result and “adhering to all public health precautions.”

Contact tracing will be done after the game and tailgating is still prohibited.

The plan was developed by the Bills, the New York State Department of Health and BioReference Laboratories.

It was a great joy to see the Buffalo Bills win their first home playoff game in more than two decades in front of thousands of New York fans on Saturday, and we’re looking forward to extending that winning streak this week. New York’s first-in-the-nation pilot plan to reopen Bills Stadium to fans went smoothly, and we’re pleased to be able to extend it to next week’s game. The success of our pilot plan depends on individual behavior as well as collective measures, and I urge Bills fans to stay safe and follow the rules as we look to another exciting game. Go Bills! Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The Bills’ play on the field earned them an opportunity to play again this weekend, and their fans behavior in the stands earned them another opportunity to watch them. We’ll continue our contact tracing efforts and our work closely with the Bills throughout the week to ensure all safety compliance measures are in place for Saturday night. We’re confident we’ll have the same outcome, both on and off the field New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker

We felt the energy from our fans last Saturday at the stadium and we know our coaches and players appreciated the support on the field. We have worked with the Governor, his team and BioReference to ensure we will host fans again on Saturday night. They have all been great partners in this process. We want to thank our fans for following the safety guidelines, and remind the fans coming Saturday to please wear your mask, socially distance and follow the rules. Be safe. Be smart. Be loud! Buffalo Bills Owner Kim and Terry Pegula

BioReference is proud to continue implementing its large scale COVID-19 screening program in order to allow fans to enjoy the Buffalo Bills in person. We thank the Governor and the Bills for their partnership and look forward to another exciting game. Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories Jon R. Cohen, M.D.

The continued success of the plan will help inform the reopening of entertainment venues across the state.

Within the plan, team staff control all entry and exit points to the stadium and only fans who have documented negative test results will be allowed inside.

Once inside the stadium, fans have to wear a mask at all times and follow social distancing protocols.

Fans who refuse to comply will be removed from the stadium.

Ushers will also be present throughout the stadium to ensure all fans are complying with public health protocols and rules of conduct.

Tailgating is still banned under this plan and New Yorkers are being reminded to avoid gatherings and parties before, during and after games.