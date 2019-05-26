Gold’s walk-off homerun sends Ballston Spa to the semis

by: Michael Barth

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa survived a scare in the sectional quarterfinals from the nine seed Burnt Hills on Saturday. The Scotties were down 7-5 entering the seventh inning before Chance Checca tied the game with a two run bomb to force extra innings. 

The Spartans would retake the lead in the top of the eighth on a throwing error, BHBL led 8-7. In the bottom of the frame Luke Gold hit a walk-off two run homer to give Ballston Spa a dramatic win. 

Gold and Jake Manderson each went yard twice in this game. The Scotties will play Queensbury in the Class A semifinals on Wednesday night. 

