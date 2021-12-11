Golden Knights suffer double overtime heartbreaker in NCAA National Championship

Colorado Springs, C.O. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose twice fought back from one-goal deficits only to fall 3-2 in double-overtime to top-ranked Grand Valley State in today’s National Championship Match at Switchbacks FC Stadium.

Sophomore forward Kennedy Bearden drove home a deflection with 20 seconds gone in the second OT from the right side that sailed into the far left corner for the game-winner that caused some confusion as it was initially ruled off sides, but was then said to be a goal following video review.

“It was a fantastic game. There is nothing that you can say that what the girls did on the field, and how well they played, and how much they gave. I am very proud of how hard both teams played and what happened is unfortunate, but in life unfortunate things happen. I’ll take nothing away from Grand Valley State, I’ll take nothing away from the quality of the match, and you have to accept what you can’t change. We always tell our kids that can only put your energy and effort into what you can change in life,” said head coach Laurie Darling Gutheil.

Freshman forward Mia Klammer and senior back Ciera Lundy scored the two goals for the Golden Knights (18-2-4) who were making their second national championship match appearance 10-years after winning it all against none other than Grand Valley State (24-1-2).

Kennedy finished with two goals and senior back Cecelia Steinwascher accounted for the other for the Lakers who captured their seventh national championship.

Grand Valley State put itself on the scoreboard early. Bearden lined a shot from the top of the area under the crossbar with a mere 4:31 elapsed to make it 1-0 Grand Valley State, which is where it stood at intermission. The Golden Knights tied it up after Klammer knocked home a loose ball off a corner kick delivered by sophomore midfielder Lauren Amerena at the 61:45 mark.

Senior back Cecelia Steinwascher then lobbed a volley off a punch out by fifth year All-American keeper Marika Laurendeau from the left side of the area that sailed into the far right corner with 72:25 gone by to put the Lakers back ahead.

However, Saint Rose showed its grit as Lundy headed home a corner from Amerena less than four minutes later that leveled it again, this time 2-2.

Neither team was able to generate a shot during the opening overtime session before the Lakers struck at the outset of the second overtime period.

All-Tournament Team

Most Outstanding Offensive Player: Kennedy Bearden, Grand Valley State

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Abby Willerer, Grand Valley State

Forward: Allie Ziegler – Lenoir-Rhyne University

Midfield: Neve Duston – Lenoir-Rhyne University

Midfield: Ashley Merrill – Dallas Baptist University

Defense: Blythe Obar – Dallas Baptist University

Goalkeeper: Marika Laurendeau – The College of Saint Rose

Forward: Mia Klammer – The College of Saint Rose

Defense: Sanna Rein – The College of Saint Rose

Midfield: Cecilia Steinwascher – Grand Valley State

Defense: Abby Willerer – Grand Valley State

Forward: Kennedy Bearden – Grand Valley State

Forward: Caitie Baron – Grand Valley State