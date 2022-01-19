Golden Knights strong first half not enough for nationally ranked Bentley

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose threw a scare at nationally ranked Northeast-10 Conference rival Bentley for 20 minutes before the visiting Falcons asserted themselves throughout the second stanza to take home an 83-68 victory tonight.

The Falcons (12-2/7-2 NE10), ranked #23 in the current NABC National Poll and #22 in the D2SIDA Media Poll, outscored the Golden Knights 47-31 in the second half to chalk up their sixth straight win and 10th in their last 11 outings. Bentley outscored Saint Rose (6-6/3-4 NE10) 52-42 in the paint while shooting 55.6 percent (35-for-63) from the floor on the evening.

A pair of freshmen in guard Tray Alexander and forward Shane O’Dell (Schenectady, N.Y./Schalmont) paced the Golden Knights with 14 points apiece. The former also had five rebounds to go with four assists, while O’Dell pulled down six boards. Sophomore forwards Eric Fleming and Josh McGettigan added nine points apiece.

Graduate guard Jordan Mello-Klein recorded a “double-double” of 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead five Falcons in twin-figures scoring. Fellow graduate guard Colton Lawrence tossed in 16 points and handed out five assists, while graduate forward Pete Blust scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half to lead the charge.

Saint Rose outrebounded Bentley 7-0 on the offensive glass in the first period that led to eight second chance points and a 37-36 halftime lead.

However, the Falcons opened the second stanza with a 16-5 spurt that afforded them a 10 point, 52-42 cushion with 14:20 remaining. The Golden Knights got back to within four, 52-48, six minutes later after sophomore swing Cartier Bowman finished inside.

Bentley countered by rattling off 15 of the game’s ensuing 18 points to put itself in the catbird seat, 67-51, with 8:00 to go. The Falcons subsequently led by double digits the rest of the way.

Up next, both squads have 3:30 pm conference dates set for Saturday. Saint Rose visits Southern New Hampshire in Manchester, while the Falcons host American International.