Golden Knights give nationally ranked STAC a scare in season opener

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose threw a scare into undefeated St. Thomas Aquinas before falling 97-92 in its season-opener this afternoon inside the Daniel P. Nolan Gymnasium.

The Golden Knights (0-1) shot 56.1 percent (32-for-57) from the floor, but the Spartans (4-0), who are ranked #11 in this week’s NABC Division II National Coaches Poll, generated 20 more field goal attempts (77-57) and canned 51.9 percent (11-15) of their looks from the arc.

“It was a great feeling being out on the court again representing Saint Rose men’s basketball. I am very proud of the effort from our guys. There are so many things to learn from in this game and get better over the next few weeks. The players really enjoyed this type of experience after being away for so long,” said head coach Mike Perno.

The game was close throughout with 15 lead changes and eight ties. The Golden Knights got back to within a point, 80-79, with 5:17 to go after senior guard Adam Anderson (Saratoga Springs, N.Y./Saratoga) converted two free throws. However, St. Thomas Aquinas drained a pair of unanswered 3-pointers to put itself up seven, 86-79, with 4:20 .remaining.

Saint Rose hung tough though and got to within three, 90-87, after sophomore forward Cartier Bowman finished inside with 1:12 on the clock. The Spartans again had another long-distance answer though as senior forward Kevin Lynch nailed a 3-pointer to pretty much seal the outcome.

Freshman guard/forward Shane O’Dell (Schenectady, N.Y./Schalmont) led five Golden Knights in twin figures with 23 points in his collegiate debut. He also hauled in eight rebounds, drew nine fouls, and finished 7-for-12 from the floor.

Anderson wound up with 18 points and Bowman tossed in 14. Freshman guard Tray Alexander was stellar in his debut as well with 11 points and seven assists. Sophomore forward Josh McGettigan rounded out the double-figure scorers with 13 points behind 5-for-7 shooting.

Junior forward Osbel Caraballo led St. Thomas Aquinas with 22 points and 12 boards.

Looking ahead, Saint Rose had just added its next opponent. The Golden Knights have a 7:00 pm date this Wednesday at Molloy College on Long Island. Meanwhile, St. Thomas Aquinas continues its weekend trip through Upstate New York with a pair of games at Roberts Wesleyan College in Rochester this weekend.