Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After knocking off top-seeded Troy, Gloversville was looking to continue its Cinderella run in the semifinals Thursday night.

This time around it was four seed Amsterdam standing in the Dragons’ way. Gloversville had an 11 point halftime lead and everything was going their way. Giorgio Glionna banked in a triple in the third quarter to extend the lead to 14.

Jhai Vellon attacked for Amsterdam at the other end, including a nice finish with some English to trim the lead to 10, but every time Amsterdam cut it close, the Dragons answered with a fireball from deep.

Gloversville hit ten three pointers on their way to a 60-50 win over Amsterdam in the Class A sectional semifinals and will play Mekeel Christian in the championship Saturday at 2 p.m.