TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gloversville visited Lansingburgh for their season-opener Friday night. The Huskies held on for a 21-14 win.

Kyle Robare led the way for Gloversville with 103 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. John Heimer added 82 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground.

Gloversville will host Ravena-Coeymans next Friday at 7:00 PM. Lansingburgh will visit Scotia-Glenville next Friday at 7:00 PM.