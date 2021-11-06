Gloversville edges Schalmont in Class B sectional semifinal

Rotterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schalmont hosted Gloversville looking to defend their Class B sectional title Friday night, but the Huskies had no interest in allowing that to happen.

Scoreless in the second quarter, Garrett Dooling hit Dom Dorman with a beautiful ball in the endzone as Dorman racked up 113 receiving yards and two scores on the night.

The Sabres answered. Sean Willis on a QB keeper broke free from the pack for a touchdown, but Schalmont missed the extra point, helping the Huskies survive in a 15-14 win.