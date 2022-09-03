Gloversville, NY (NEWS10) — The Schalmont Sabres had their season ended last year at the hands of the Gloversville huskies in the class b semifinal. What better way to start the season, than with a rematch.

The Sabres were out for revenge on the road. The huskies led it 7-6, but then Kyle Robare took a direct snap right up the gut extending Gloverville’s lead to 14-6. In the second quarter, Caelan Porter finds Dominic Dorman down the left side beating double coverage for the touchdown that put the huskies up 21-6.

However, Schalmont was ready to respond. Ryan Woodrow takes the QB keeper to the outside and takes it across the plain for the score but that was all they could muster up as Gloversville beats Schalmont 29-12.