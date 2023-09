GLOVERSVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — The 1-0 Glens Falls Black Bears visited the 1-1 Gloversville Huskies in a Class B North battle on Friday night.

The Black Bears struck first toward the end of the first quarter as Brady Holcomb found Oscar Lilac for a 30 yard touchdown. Holcomb found Lilac again later in the half to put Glens Falls up 24-0. The Black Bears hung on for a 39-18 win.

2-0 Glens Falls hosts Broadalbin-Perth next Friday, while 1-2 Gloversville will visit Hudson Falls.