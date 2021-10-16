Glens Falls locks up top seed in Class B North with lightning-shortened win over Gloversville

Gloversville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Weather was an issue all over the Capital Region on Friday night, including out in Gloversville where the game against Glens Falls was called late in the second quarter due to excessive lightning.

Glens Falls won the lightning-shortened game 32-6, clinching the top-seed in the Class B North. “We’re just excited,” said head coach Kurt Conduzio. “We had three teams cancel on us this year. We’re just glad to get out and play football when we can. So far the boys have played real well. I’m happy for them.”

Glens Falls’ game with Broadalbin-Perth next week has been canceled due to low numbers for Broadalbin-Perth. They’ll next play October 29th at home against Ravena-Coeymans.

