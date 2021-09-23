Glens Falls’ Griffin Woodell ready to build on monster performance

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glens Falls senior running back Griffin Woodell put on a clinic last Saturday against Schalmont. This week, he’s hoping for an encore performance against Hoosick Falls/Tamarac.

“When I started off with the first play, we had an offensive drive and scored a touchdown,” Woodell said. “I knew it was going to be a different type of game.”

That’s one way to put it. Woodell racked up 324 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 40-14 win over Schlamont. It’s a term used often in sports; Woodell was in the zone. “I don’t hear the crowd at all, I’m in the zone,” said Woodell. “It’s an every game type of thing. Just try to lock in. I lock in before the game and just try to stay locked in through the whole game.”

By halftime, Woodell had already racked up over 180 yards and 4 touchdowns, but he didn’t get complacent. “I mean 4 touchdowns in the first half, why can’t I get 4 more? If I’m getting the ball this many times, I’m going to try and make the most of it.”

Head coach Kurt Conduzio and the coaching staff didn’t need to make too many halftime adjustments. “It actually makes my job real easy, just keep giving him the ball,” Conduzio said. “He had over 300 yards and 6 touchdowns, that doesn’t happen every day and our offensive line played great.”

How much credit do those big guys up front deserve? “They get all of it,” said Woodell. “I wouldn’t be able to do anything if I didn’t have that hole.”

Now Woodell’s focus turns to the rest of the season. “Just keep building on it,” said Woodell. “Keep putting up those yards, those numbers every game if I can. We want to get as far as we can. I don’t know how far that will be but I think we can go pretty deep.”

Glens Falls visits Hoosick Falls/Tamarac Friday night at 7:00 PM.