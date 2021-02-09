Glens Falls gives green light, high-risk sports could still be sidelined

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — The Glens Falls Board of Education reversed course Monday night, voting to allow high-risk sports just two weeks after the district shut down athletics this winter due to health concerns.

Whether the Indians begin practicing this week or not is another story.

Glens Falls senior basketball player Noah Girard said he hopes to get going Wednesday or Thursday, according to his coach, but there’s a chance high-risk sports county wide get put on pause before that. Warren County’s weekly positivity rate jumped to 4.1% midday Tuesday, which is 0.1% above the acceptable threshold to participate in high-risk sports according to the county’s guidance.

Don Lehman, the Warren County Director of Public Affairs, responded to an inquiry writing, “We will let everyone know tomorrow what the decision will be based on the apparent increase to 4.1%.”

With a season that could be on again, off again, depending on the day, Girard said the team has to be prepared for whatever hand they’re dealt.

“Definitely the mental aspect of this year has to be a lot more keyed on and we have to stay focused no matter what,” said Girard, whose teammates wrote emails to Glens Falls Superintendent Paul Jenkins, expressing their desire to play and willingness to follow COVID-19 protocols. “If we’re not available for the gym time, we have to make sure we’re working hard at home doing whatever it takes to stay in shape.”