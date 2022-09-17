RAVENA, NY (NEWS10) — In the last week of the regular season last year, Glens Falls beat Ravena 42-0. The two teams played the next week in the playoffs, with Ravena stunning Glens Falls 35-28 on their way to the Class B title. The two teams met Friday night, with Glens Falls looking for revenge.

Ravena jumped out to an early 7-0 lead thanks to a touchdown run from Aidan Lochner. Glens Falls responded with a touchdown run of their own to start the second quarter from Caiden Wilkinson. Glens Falls took control from there, on their way to a 21-13 win.

Ravena will look to bounce back next week on the road against Lansingburgh, while Glens Falls will try and stay unbeaten Saturday at home against Hudson Falls.