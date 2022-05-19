TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The La Salle baseball team played host to Queensbury in the Class A quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Cadets earned the seven seed, while the Spartans entered as the ten seed.

It was a pitchers duel between La Salle’s Eddie Girtler and Queensbury’s Adrian Caron, but Girtler rose to another level. The senior finished off a no-hitter while tallying 11 strikeouts in a 1-0 win for the Cadets. “It’s my first varsity no-hitter and knowing it was in sectionals to get us to the next round, just to live to play another game is very huge,” said Girtler. “I’m going to remember that for the rest of my life.”

The lone run of the game was a solo homer launched off the bat of Eddie Yamin in the fourth inning. La Salle will visit second seeded Mohonasen for the semifinals on Friday at 1:00 PM.