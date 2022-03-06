Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five girls basketball sectional champions were crowned on Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College, including one for the first time ever.

We begin in Class AA with top seed Shenendehowa facing three seed Albany. The Falcons jumped out to a 21-16 lead at the half and kept rolling in the third. Me’Challe Cancer splashed a three to put the Falcons up seven.

Shen’s Jillian Huerter came right back with an and one to get it back within two possessions. The problem for Shen was Shonyae Edmonds. After just two points at halftime, Edmonds exploded in the second half for 19 more points as she helped Albany hold onto their lead throughout the second half in a stunning 58-52 win.

“It was so important for the community, it was so important for our program and our school,” Albany head coach Decky Lawson said. “We’ve been working so hard for this to get to this point.”

“We had doubters in the past but obviously we kept on pushing,” Lawson said. “We played some great competition this year to get to this point and we got one.”

To Class A where top seed Averill Park was looking for their eighth straight Section 2 Class A title with Burnt Hills looking to play spoiler.

Amelia Wood set the tone for AP as she has done all season. She drained a deep three with the foul to put the Warriors up ten in the second quarter. The Spartans’ big had a quick response. Carlie Rzeszotarski came right back down with a layup between two defenders to cut the Averill Park lead to just 28-20 at the half.

The second half belonged to Taylor Holohan. She and Wood each had 19 as AP pulled away for a 61-46 sectional championship win.

“It’s a special moment,” Holohan said. “I’m really happy that we won this year because not only did we win it for us, our team, but we won it for the seniors last year who didn’t have the chance so it was really special.”

In the Class B game top seeded Schalmont left no question why they were deserving of the number one spot. They dismantled six seed Fonda-Fultonville 73-35 as the Sabres got big contributions from Haley Burchardt (26 points), Karissa Antoine (23 points) and Class C MVP Payton Graber (15 points and 14 rebounds) in their first sectional title since 1986.

“I’ll tell you what I just ran into Rick Pepp, who was the coach for the 86 team and we got a picture together and he was so excited so it was just a great moment,” Schalmont head coach Jeff VanHoesen said.

“He was my english teacher at Schalmont,” VanHoesen said. “Phenomenal moment to see him and I’m just so proud of these kids. They worked so hard the past three years to put us in this spot.”

From the first title since ’86 to the first title ever in girls basketball, we go to Class C where top seed Duanesburg was looking to make history against two seed Greenwich.

Brooke Kuzmich was looking to spoil the party early. She dropped 16 points for the Witches as they kept it close with Duanesburg throughout the morning, but Allison O’Hanlon was too much.

The sophomore poured in 26 points for the Eagles while their lone senior starter took home MVP honors as Madison Meyer added 19 points to secure the first girls basketball sectional championship in school history with a 64-47 win.

“It means the world to me,” Meyer said. “I mean I never thought I would get here but having this team with me and my amazing coach and our entire town gave us the support we needed to win this game. I mean the feeling is amazing I can’t stop crying and smiling.”

And finally in Class D top seed Hartford met three seed Saratoga Catholic. The Tanagers had a double digit second half lead but Ashley Upson would not quit. She dropped 25 for Spa Catholic.

Despite her best efforts, Hartford had too many options. Isabella French chipped in 15 points while Gabrielle McFarren led Hartford with 21 points and was named MVP in a 73-63 sectional title win.

“We have been waiting all season for this,” McFarren said. “We had goals set. Our first goal was to get our post her 1000 points, our second goal was to get my 1000 points and then our overall goal was just to win this and we did it.”