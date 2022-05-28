Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Germantown trailed Fort Ann for six and a half innings on Saturday in the Class D sectional championship, but that’s why you play seven.

Fort Ann opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first, and it stayed that way up until the bottom of the seventh. Jonathon Mollo went opposite field to drive in the tying run as the Clippers had their backs against the wall.

With the tying run in Mollo in scoring position, Logan McDonald answered the call. He sent a single to left to bring Mollo home and deliver the Clippers the Section 2 Class D title in a 2-1 walk-off win.

“I knew we had it in the bag,” Mollo said. “As soon as Owen got on base I knew that kid was going to throw me a slider. 1-1 count so I just drove it and as soon as I got on I knew Logan was going to drive me in.”

“It was just a matter of the timing and whether it was going to happen,” Mollo said. “We were hitting the ball all game we just had to find the gaps and we finally did that at the end.”