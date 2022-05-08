Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the ninth straight year, UAlbany was denied an America East women’s lacrosse championship. What made 2022 different was the team hoisting the trophy.

Vermont didn’t lead UAlbany for the first 58 minutes of the America East championship, but that didn’t stop them from coming back to win their first title in school history. In the process, former Guilderland and Siena star Kerry Gerety won her first conference championship after being denied one as a Saint.

“It’s just an absolutely unreal feeling and I’m just extremely happy with my decision to come back and be on the other side of winning the championship because I know how Albany feels,” Gerety said. “I’ve been in that spot twice before, so it feels amazing.”

“I like that she brought experience of playing in conference championships before here when she was at Siena in the MAAC,” Vermont head coach Sarah Dalton Graddock said. “We thought she was just going to be another great addition to our team. Our team was really excited about adding her and they were very aware of who she was.”

Gerety finished with a goal and an assist for Vermont in the title game.