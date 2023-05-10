ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – University at Albany defender Elijah Gash has been selected 30th overall to the Whipsnakes in the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League College Draft. Gash is the first Great Dane drafted to a professional league since the 2022 NLL Draft.

Gash just finished his graduate year at UAlbany. In 2023, he appeared in 14 of UAlbany’s 16 games, scoring six goals while winning 31 ground balls and causing 18 turnovers. Since joining the Great Danes ahead of the 2021 season, Gash has appeared in 40 games, scored 10 goals with two assists, won 75 ground balls and caused 36 turnovers. Since 2004, Gash ranks seventh in program history in caused turnovers, and tied for second in caused turnovers per game.

The Whipsnakes selected Georgetown’s Tucker Dordevic, Virginia’s Petey LaSalla, and Duke’s Garrett Leadmon in the first three rounds of Tuesday’s draft. The club won each of the first two PLL titles, in 2019 and 2020, and played for a third in 2021.

Gash will begin his PLL career at UAlbany when training camp opens later this month ahead of the 2023 season’s opening weekend at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium June 3-4. The Whipsnakes are scheduled to play the Chrome in their first game of the season.