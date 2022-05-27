TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Galway baseball team looked to win the program’s first Class C title since 1986 on Thursday. They’d have to get through Duanesburg to get it done.

The Golden Eagles plated four runs in the second inning, and that’s all they’d need. Eric Zelezniak pitched seven shutout innings in a 4-0 win, leading Galway to their first section title in 36 years.

“It means everything,” said Zelezniak. “We worked so hard all season and all offseason to get to this point. It’s a dream come true. Not many teams get to go this far.”

Galway will take on Chatham in the Class C-CC championship game on Saturday at 7:00 PM at Joe Bruno Stadium. The winner will advance to the state tournament.