Galvin notches 400th career victory

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tom Galvin, Berne-Knox-Westerlo athletic director and girls basketball head coach, notched his 400th career victory Wednesday night with a 70-26 road win over Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons.

Four Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Alexis Wright’s 28 points. It’s this group of girls in particular that makes the milestone extra special for Galvin.

“We only have seven [players], and a lot of people say, ‘How are you going to do it with seven?’ but they are a great seven,” said Galvin after the game. “They’re low maintenance. They’re all about it. They play together. They’re happy for each other. They want to be around each other. And they make it enjoyable to go to the gym.”

Galvin began this journey as a 23-year-old who had never coached girls basketball before. 27 years later, he’s the second winningest girls basketball coach in Section 2 history. Former Shenendehowa great Ken Strube leads the way with 588 victories.