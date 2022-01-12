Galvin notches 400th career victory

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sport Highlights

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tom Galvin, Berne-Knox-Westerlo athletic director and girls basketball head coach, notched his 400th career victory Wednesday night with a 70-26 road win over Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons.

Four Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Alexis Wright’s 28 points. It’s this group of girls in particular that makes the milestone extra special for Galvin.

“We only have seven [players], and a lot of people say, ‘How are you going to do it with seven?’ but they are a great seven,” said Galvin after the game. “They’re low maintenance. They’re all about it. They play together. They’re happy for each other. They want to be around each other. And they make it enjoyable to go to the gym.”

Galvin began this journey as a 23-year-old who had never coached girls basketball before. 27 years later, he’s the second winningest girls basketball coach in Section 2 history. Former Shenendehowa great Ken Strube leads the way with 588 victories.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

Check the latest closings and delays

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19