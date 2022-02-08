Fruscio family’s big night capped by huge Academy win

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brian Fruscio has been through a senior night before with his son Nick, but Tuesday the Albany Academy coach and father got to celebrate his younger son Jack, the Cadets’ captain, on his senior night.

“This is special because he was a water boy at four years old and so he used to cry on senior night because he wasn’t going to see the seniors anymore,” Brian Fruscio said.

“I’m really proud as his coach and I’m super proud as his dad because he’s earned all the respect of his teammates and his opponents,” Fruscio said.

The special night for the Fruscios was just getting started, as they still had a game to play against Mount Anthony Union from Bennington, VT.

Who else but Jack opened up the scoring as he knocked down a triple to send the Academy crowd into a frenzy, and they continued to roll from there. Keyshaun Tillery dropped a dime to Cyrus Matia for a bucket as Albany took a 13-6 lead after one.

That continued in the second quarter as Matia returned the favor, finding Tillery for an open three as the Cadets stretched the lead to 20-6 early in the second quarter and rolled from there to a 68-34 win.