TROY, NY (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats were set to be without a backup catcher for a two-game homestretch against the Gateway Grizzlies. In a pinch, the ValleyCats turned to their front office.

Sam Kinum, a group sales associate for Tri-City, stepped in as the emergency catcher for the two-game stretch, backing up Joey Campagna. Kinum is a former Ithaca College catcher, graduating in 2021.

Kinum didn’t see game action, but it was an experience he won’t forget. “It was pretty fun,” said Kinum. “It was a big change, like you mentioned, going from the cubicle down to the dugout and onto the field. But it was a lot of fun, a pretty cool experience.”

The ValleyCats start a road series with the Joliet Slammers Tuesday night.