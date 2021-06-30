Fresh faces come together at Siena men’s basketball’s first workout

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Things look a lot different this summer than they did last year for the Siena Men’s basketball team. Not only are they a new-look squad, but they are able to actually hold summer workouts, unlike last year.

The Saints lost 3 of 5 players who started 10 or more games last season. To help fill the veteran void, Head Coach Carmen Maciariello and company brought in some Big Ten talent at the guard position, graduate transfer Anthony Gaines. Gaines averaged 5.1 points per game and 3.8 rebounds per game during his career at Northwestern.

With no summer workouts last season due to the pandemic, sophomore guard Aidan Carpenter is glad to be with his team. He says, “Last year we didn’t even have, we weren’t able to be in here at all. I was home at this point, I think. So, it’s good being here. We’re all going to be able to bond together.”

With a lot of new faces taking on big roles, the early workouts are even more important. Gaines says, “That’s a priority in the summer, is being together as a group and working through some things and learning, and getting our young guys and our new guys adjusted to what we want to do here.”

For Maciariello, it’s the perfect time to acclimate the team to Siena’s culture. He says, “This thing is about kind of growing this thing piece by piece, day by day with all of our standards and core values, and that appreciation, and that enthusiasm, and that toughness, and how we want to attack and finish every day. That’s not lip service. We talk and speak about it with our guys when we recruit them, and then that’s in my DNA every single day.”

The Saints tip-off their season on Tuesday, November 9th on the road against St. Bonaventure.