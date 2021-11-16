Fourth quarter burst not enough for UAlbany women’s basketball

North Andover, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes battled throughout, including a 17-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough against Merrimack, Tuesday night.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “Although it is not the outcome we wanted, I am really proud of how this team fought and competed down the stretch. Credit to Merrimack, they played tough and hit big shots tonight. Fortunately, we have time to learn and improve from this game before taking on Cornell next week.”

KEY STATS

Junior forward Helene Haegerstrand and sophomore guard Kayla Cooper led the Great Danes from the field making 50% of their shots each. Haegerstrand went 5-10 and Cooper went 3-6.

Senior guard Ellen Hahne led from outside the arc, shooting 33%, and on the rebound, tallying five offensive rebounds for a total of seven overall.

Junior guard Grace Heeps compiled four steals while tying freshman guard Lilly Phillips with two assists each.

Redshirt-sophomore guard Morgan Haney followed Hahne with six rebounds, tallying a team-high five defensive rebounds.

The bench came out to score 27 points to the starters’ 25.

Overall, Hahne led the team with 13 points while Haegerstrand and Haney followed with 11 each.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first quarter remained a back-and-forth game with UAlbany earning a 5-4 lead in the third minute after Ellen Hahne tallied a successful layup.

The Great Danes continued with a slight lead until the Warriors took it two minutes later.

UAlbany would bring the score within one point but Merrimack held on to the lead throughout the rest of the first quarter.

The Warrior defense held off the Great Danes during the second quarter, outscoring UAlbany, 19-6.

Much like the first, the third quarter saw the Great Danes and the Warriors trading successful baskets.

Helene Haegerstrand opened the half with a good jumper before Merrimack followed with a layup. Hahne tallied a three-pointer and the Warriors made a layup on their next possession.

Down, 53-35, the Great Danes came into the final 10 minutes with a fire. After the Warriors made the first basket of the quarter, UAlbany went on a 17-0 scoring run, lasting seven minutes, to bring the game to a one-possession score, 55-52.

Throughout the Great Danes’ scoring run, Morgan Haney tallied five points and an assist while Hahne grabbed four points and Grace Heeps and Lilly Phillips each compiled both of their respective assists.

Merrimack held off UAlbany for the final two minutes to take the win, 65-52.

NEXT: The Great Danes will continue on the road at Cornell on Wednesday, November 24.