BURLINGTON, V.T. (NEWS10) — A defensive battle throughout, the Great Danes fought back from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter but it was not enough as Vermont took the championship crown, 38-36 the final on Friday night.
KEY STATS
- Junior Kayla Cooper led on both sides of the court with 12 points and nine rebounds.
- Senior Helene Haegerstrand followed with 10 points and five rebounds.
- Graduate student Ellen Hahne tallied a team-high two assists and two steals.
- Cooper, Haegerstrand, and graduate student Lucia Decortes shared the team-high with two steals.
- On shot defense, Decortes and senior Grace Heeps notched two blocks each.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- In a defensive first quarter, the Catamounts scored the first basket at 7:30.
- After Vermont added a second layup, the Great Danes tied the score with two layups in just over a minute.
- Seeing just four layups in the first, the game entered the first break tied at four.
- Ellen Hahne notched a three-pointer to open the second quarter and give the Great Danes a one-possession lead at 8:50.
- Using the next seven minutes, Vermont went on a 13-0 scoring run to earn a double-digit advantage, 17-7, with one minute remaining on the first-half clock.
- The Great Danes closed the half with a three-point play from Kayla Cooper to enter halftime down, 17-10.
- In a third defensive quarter, the Catamounts outscored UAlbany, 13-7.
- Vermont worked for a 12-point advantage at 5:24.
- Despite four points from the Great Danes, the Catamounts extended their lead by one to enter the final quarter with a 30-17 advantage.
- UAlbany grabbed the first four points of the fourth but Vermont answered with four points of their own.
- Two steals and seven unanswered points, in less than 30 seconds of action, put the Great Danes back in the game with a five-point deficit at 4:31.
- UAlbany continued what proved to be a nine-point scoring run to cut Vermont’s lead to three points.
- Throughout the entirety of the fourth quarter, the Great Danes held the Catamounts to just two field goals as they cut the lead to one, 37-36, with nine seconds remaining.
- Vermont held on to defend against UAlbany’s final shot and take the win, 38-36.
ALL-CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT TEAM
- Ellen Hahne
- Kayla Cooper
- Grace Heeps (Elite-18)
NEXT: As co-regular season champions, the Great Danes’ season is not over. Tune in on Sunday as the bracket is revealed for the WNIT.