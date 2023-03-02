TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In what proved to be a close contest through three quarters, the Great Danes pulled ahead in the fourth for a 59-51 victory over seventh-seeded UMass Lowell. With the win, UAlbany will advance and host Maine in a semifinal contest.
KEY STATS
- Junior Kayla Cooper led the Great Danes with 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.
- Graduate student Ellen Hahne followed with 12 points and seven rebounds. Senior Helene Haegerstrand also totaled seven rebounds.
- Sophomore Lilly Phillips tied the team-high with three assists.
- Redshirt-junior Morgan Haney notched a game-high three steals.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Helene Haegerstrand scored the first layup but two field goals from the River Hawks put the Great Danes at a 5-2 deficit.
- Despite tallying more field goals than UMass Lowell, UAlbany was unable to score a three-pointer, while allowing two from UML, and finished the first quarter down, 10-8.
- The Great Danes came out of the break to score five points and take the lead, 13-10.
- UML added four points to take a slight lead but Morgan Haney added a three-pointer to answer at 6:52.
- With a 16-14 UAlbany lead, both teams continued back-and-forth play with the largest lead being three points in the second.
- After two field goals from the River Hawks and two free throws from the Great Danes, halftime began with a tied score, 25-25.
- UAlbany opened the second half with five unanswered points to take the multi-possession lead.
- Forcing a Great Dane timeout, UML went on an 8-0 scoring run.
- In the close matchup, two field goals from Kayla Cooper and Haney helped UAlbany regain the lead, 35-33, at 5:45.
- As the team continued to trade points, the River Hawks slowly worked towards tying the score at 39 with 1:40 remaining.
- Two final field goals, including a buzzer-beater from Cooper, gave the Great Danes a multi-possession lead, 43-39, to head into the final quarter.
- UAlbany extended their lead to 46-39 before allowing the River Hawks to score five points in less than a minute.
- Ellen Hahne, assisted by Lilly Phillips, hit two three-pointers in a row and changed the momentum of the game before Cooper added a field goal for a double-digit advantage, 54-44, at 3:35.
- As the River Hawks worked to cut the lead, the Great Dane defense held true to win the game, 59-51.