CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team landing a big time commitment on Saturday. Justin Taylor, a four-star Class of 2022 recruit committed to the Orange a little after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The 6’6” shooting guard is rated as the 84th best player in the Class of 2022 by 24/7 sports.

Taylor picked Syracuse over North Carolina, Indiana, Virginia Tech and Virginia. He’s the second Class of 2022 commit for Syracuse. Kamari Lands committed to SU back in April.