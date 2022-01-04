Four RPI weekend games postponed

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey and men’s basketball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been postponed, as both programs are on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All four games will be rescheduled, though no dates have been set.

Men’s hockey was slated to travel to Harvard and Dartmouth for ECAC Hockey contests on Friday and Saturday nights (7pm). No. 25 men’s basketball was slated to visit Liberty League foes Ithaca and Union for games at 7:30pm on Friday and 4pm on Saturday, respectively.

The duration of each team’s pause has yet to be determined.

This is the first time this season either program has been unable to play a game as scheduled. Last week, the men’s hockey team was forced to move its game against Vermont from the Houston Field House to Burlington, VT.