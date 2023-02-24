ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Preparations are underway as a group of local athletes are preparing to represent the Capital Region next month during filming of the TV show American Ninja Warrior. Two coaches and two athletes from the Ninja Lab family has been chosen to compete on the popular show. For three of the ninjas, it’s there second chance at the competition.

Filming is set to take place from March 15th-April 2nd in Los Angeles. The episodes will likely air in June, but that is subject to change.

Interested in learning about the Ninja style of training? NEWS10 visited their Albany location in 2021 for an Off the Beaten Path feature. Learn more about this unique and see if you have what it takes to excel at the sport.