SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa hockey exploded for four goals in the second period Tuesday night as the Plainsmen topped Adirondack 7-2 to win their first Section 2 title since 2014.

“So happy for the guys,” said Shenendehowa head coach Juan de la Rocha. “Going into the game you just want them to perform, right? And you want them to outwork their opponents best as they can and let the chips fall as they will, and we did and they just kept falling for us in the second period.”

Noah Sullivan scored with 14 seconds left in the first period to give Shenendehowa the 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission. He added another tally in the third period.

Shenendehowa fell to Adirondack 4-0 in last year’s Section 2 final, and split the regular-season series before making a statement in the championship game.

“This is surreal,” said senior defenseman Nate Hutchens. “This doesn’t even feel real. The boys left everything out there. We were playing every game like it’s our last game and it paid off.”

The Plainsmen move onto regionals, where they’ll face Monroe Woodbury at 5 p.m. Saturday.